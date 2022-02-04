Bale draws media focus again after seen laughing on the bench against Athletic Club

Gareth Bale is once again in the sight of the Spanish media as he was seen laughing on the bench against Athletic Club in the second half of the Copa del Rey quarter-final, according to MARCA and El Chiringuito.

Bale was allegedly laughing at Eden Hazard who was warming up the majority of the second half before being benched for the remainder of the match. Cameras caught the Welshman laughing to himself on the Real Madrid sideline, although Bale was not asked what he was laughing about.

| Min. 75: Gareth Bale laughing because the coaching staff made Hazard sit on the bench after warming up for the whole 2nd half. @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/ls4L2Kv77I — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2022

Bale was not admitted into the match either after recently returning to the squad. He has not seen any match time since the beginning of the season due to injury and a subsequent unspecified issue.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he had a personal reason for not utilizing Bale, Hazard or even Luka Jovic and if they were being punished, according to MARCA.

“Kroos went off due to fatigue, like Vinicius. I was thinking about changes for extra time and there was no time. Punished players? I have nothing to say. There are no penalized players. Ceballos, Vallejo... didn’t play either. They are at the same level as the others who didn’t play. We have to be fair”.

Real Madrid lost the quarter-final 1-0 and once again failed to advance in the Copa del Rey. They are back in LaLiga action against Granada on Sunday.