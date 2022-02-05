Open Thread : 5 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Focus back on La Liga.

After being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey the team turned its focus back to La Liga and Grenada. One positive piece of news is that Karim Benzema returned to training with the squad as reported by Lucas Navarrete. With Vini Jr. missing the game due to suspension, his services will be much needed. Los Blancos are just 4 points ahead of Sevilla and thus have to keep the winning momentum alive.

Happy Birthday to our Legend. He turns 37 today.

Happy 37th Birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo.



• 438 games.

• 451 goals.

• 131 assists.

- 4x Champions League.

- 3x UEFA Super Cup.

- 3x Club World Cup.

- 2x La Liga.

- 2x Copas del Rey.

- 2x Spanish Super Cup.

- 4x Ballon d’Or.



pic.twitter.com/RH7pqpWhzR — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2022

Poll Which was your favorite Cristiano moment? Calma Calma at the Camp Nou

Double against Juventus in the Champions League Final

Winning Penalty against Atleti in the Champions League Final 15-16

Chilena against Juventus in the Champions League Quarterfinal to receive a standing ovation.

Double against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the La Decima campaign.

Headed winning goal against Barca in the Copa Del Rey Final

Other Moment (Please reveal in the comments. There are multiple options) vote view results 36% Calma Calma at the Camp Nou (65 votes)

14% Double against Juventus in the Champions League Final (26 votes)

5% Winning Penalty against Atleti in the Champions League Final 15-16 (9 votes)

22% Chilena against Juventus in the Champions League Quarterfinal to receive a standing ovation. (40 votes)

10% Double against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the La Decima campaign. (18 votes)

8% Headed winning goal against Barca in the Copa Del Rey Final (15 votes)

2% Other Moment (Please reveal in the comments. There are multiple options) (5 votes) 178 votes total Vote Now

