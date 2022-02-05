Eden Hazard upset by lack of minutes -report

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard is currently upset by the lack of minutes he’s had in recent weeks, according to a report published on MARCA this Friday. Hazard doesn’t understand why he didn’t even got on the field against Athletic Bilbao and his relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti is not in a good place right now, per that same report.

Hazard has only played around 800 minutes so far this season even though he’s managed to stay healthy for the most part of it. Vinicius has become a key player for Real Madrid and it’s clear that Hazard is nowhere near Vinicius’ production, but the Belgian attacker feels like he could be playing more minutes when the Brazilian attacker is not available or is taken off the field.

In fact, Hazard managed to get two consecutive starts by the end of January, but he failed making a big impact and it’s obvious that Ancelotti wasn’t excited by what he saw from the attacker, who at least scored Madrid’s game-winning goal off the bench against Elche in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

Hazard is not the same player he once was and will need to play better when given the chance to be on the field. At the same time, Ancelotti should probably try to keep him involved so that he has confidence whenever Vinicius can’t play.