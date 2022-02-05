Benzema not training with Real Madrid squad ahead of match against Granada

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema hasn't completed Saturday's training session with the rest of the squad and it looks like he will have to miss Sunday's home match against Granada. Benzema appeared to have recovered from his small hamstring injury when he rejoined the group in training in Friday, but he must have felt some discomfort again.

The priority for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be to have a healthy and fresh Karim Benzema when the team faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League's Round of 16 in just two weeks time, so being cautious with his recovery makes a lot of sense.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will definitely miss his presence on the field tomorrow, even more so without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended after seeing his fifth yellow card of the season against Elche.

It's time for Madrid to find a way through without their two attacking leaders, so Rodrygo, Asensio, Jovic or Hazard will have to step their game up and prove that they can also make a big impact when called upon.