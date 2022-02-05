Ramos and Neymar are questionable for the Real Madrid game

With 10 days to go until Real Madrid’s giant first leg clash against Paris Saint Germain in Paris, two of PSG’s stars, Sergio Ramos and Neymar, are facing fitness issues and a race against the clock.

Former Real Madrid defender Ramos, who is currently recovering from a right leg injury, is still not training fully with his team. The Spaniard worked out on his own in the gym instead.

“Sergio Ramos worked in the gym and will resume his career work in the middle of next week,” PSG stated in a medial report. “Neymar has received a therapeutic complement today, which will take him to work in the gym for 48 hours before partially resuming the routine with his teammates.”

It’s still unclear what the timeline is for these two players, and whether they will make it back in time for the first leg clash.

“The evolution (of Neymar) is favorable, we are happy, but we will see next week, which will be decisive to know what the percentage of possibilities of being involved in a game like Real Madrid is,” PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino said in a press conference. “With Sergio we also have to see the evolution of his problem and we will see if he is available or not with the group.”

What’s clear is that PSG have great players to fill in for both of them, but it would be a big blow to their chances. We’ll keep you updated on their status over the next week or so.