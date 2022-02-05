Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Granada

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Granada in a game which will mark the return of La Liga after the short break.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Rodrygo, Latasa.

Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema —injury— and Vinicius Junior —suspension—, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to find a way to be productive offensively without his two attacking leaders.

Real Madrid will try to bounce back after the disappointing loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, but doing so without Benzema and Vinicius will not be an easy task.

Jovic, Hazard or even Bale could be given a chance to play meaningful minutes in this game after not featuring in the Copa del Rey.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.