Real Madrid Femenino Squad List vs. Real Betis

GK: Misa, Meline Gerard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucia Rodriguez, Rocio Galvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther Gonzalez, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Caroline Moller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Nahikari Garcia (COVID protocol), Marta Corredera (Pregnancy)

Real Madrid Femenino are close to full strength for their home match against Real Betis. Nahikari García did not make the squad because she recently contracted COVID-19 and has not yet cleared COVID protocol. Marta Corredera is also not included in the squad because she recently announced her pregnancy. The Basque striker and the fullback are the only two Las Blancas absences. However, it seems as though head coach Alberto Toril is being very careful concerning the health of attacking stars Marta Cardona and Kosovare Asllani, who are both working their way back to full fitness.