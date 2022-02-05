 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa gets first Real Madrid call-up

The forward comes into the squad for tomorrow’s league game.

By Sam Sharpe
/ new
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

In-form Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa has been rewarded with his first ever call-up to the Real Madrid first team for tomorrow’s La Liga match against Granada. The 20 year old is having his best season yet with the reserve side - after most recently bagging a brace in the mini-Clásico away to Barcelona B. He is currently Castilla’s joint top scorer alongside star man Sergio Arribas with 6 goals, and has already beaten his tally of 5 goals last season with a fair chunk still left to play.

The sizable Spaniard is a composed finisher who can come alive in the big games for his side. He is quite the all-rounder with a decent dosage of every attribute to his name, but he fails to excel in areas. Perhaps this latest accolade will change that for the better. His selection comes after Carlo Ancelotti decided to go with no natural striker during the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao, despite having Luka Jović available and on the bench. Karim Benzema and Mariano Díaz remain out injured, so Latasa could be in with a real chance at a first team debut tomorrow...

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...