Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa gets first Real Madrid call-up

In-form Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa has been rewarded with his first ever call-up to the Real Madrid first team for tomorrow’s La Liga match against Granada. The 20 year old is having his best season yet with the reserve side - after most recently bagging a brace in the mini-Clásico away to Barcelona B. He is currently Castilla’s joint top scorer alongside star man Sergio Arribas with 6 goals, and has already beaten his tally of 5 goals last season with a fair chunk still left to play.

Juanmi Latasa vs Barcelona B (29/01/2022).



2 goals and a very good performance from Latasa. Apart from his goals, he was very good with his back to goal, won many fouls and relieved the team on many occasions. His quite mobile for a player oh his size and corpulence. pic.twitter.com/B4DdoHcfy6 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) January 30, 2022

The sizable Spaniard is a composed finisher who can come alive in the big games for his side. He is quite the all-rounder with a decent dosage of every attribute to his name, but he fails to excel in areas. Perhaps this latest accolade will change that for the better. His selection comes after Carlo Ancelotti decided to go with no natural striker during the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao, despite having Luka Jović available and on the bench. Karim Benzema and Mariano Díaz remain out injured, so Latasa could be in with a real chance at a first team debut tomorrow...