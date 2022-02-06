Real Madrid Femenino vs. Real Betis: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today host Real Betis in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 6:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas have won their previous four matches in Primera Iberdrola. They most recently defeated second-place Real Sociedad 3-1 in San Sebastian.

Betis are in a decent run of form having lost just one in their last five. That one loss was a 4-0 demolition at the hands of FC Barcelona Femeni. In the five-game stretch, Betis defeated Levante 1-0, Eibar 2-0 and Deportivo Alaves 4-1. They drew 1-1 with Athletic Club and lost to Barcelona.

Both teams come into the match in good form but Las Blancas need to find a way to win to continue their hunt for the Champions League qualification spots.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Olga Carmona, Kosovare Asllani, Esther, Rocio, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea, Sofie Svava

Subs: Gerard, Teresa, Peter, Maite Oroz, Marta Cardona, Lorena, Claudia F., Moller, Lucia

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Betis XI: Thalmann, Medina, Ana G., Valle, Eva Llamas, Angela Sosa, Nuria, Asantewee, Babajide, Paula P., Vicky

Subs: Keylor, Bri Folds, Laurina, Leire, Da Eira, Matilde, L. Moreno

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)

Ata Football (Subscription)