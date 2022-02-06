Granada defender Torrente: “Playing at the Bernabéu doesn’t make me lose sleep”

Granada CF defender Raul Torrente, currently enjoying a good season under head coach Roberto Moreno, spoke to MARCA today about his side’s form, Granada’s ability to take points off big teams, Benzema and Vinicius’s absence, and more.

“Playing at the Bernabéu doesn’t make me lose sleep,” Torrente told MARCA. “I face it with the same enthusiasm with which I face each game, no matter the stadium or the rival, it doesn’t impress me, it’s just another game. What we want is to win, hopefully we score a lot of goals and don’t get any.

Torrente was then asked if Granada’s 1 - 4 loss to Real Madrid at home earlier this season means anything for tomorrow night.

“They are different games,” Torrente responded. “We have to be true to ourselves, recover the line that has led us to achieve good results and trust in our potential.”

Clearly Granada have the ability to be a big-team killer and have proven that over the years. They have already beaten both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla this season.

“We don’t care about the rival,” Torrente explained. “We compete against all the teams equally, we have been lucky enough to get good results against the top teams and it is something we want to continue doing. All the teams compete, many have taken points from the biggest ones, it is a very competitive League.”

Finally, the Granada defender was asked about the absences of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema.

“We all know the potential of Vinicius,” Torrente said. “He is a very important player for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t matter who plays. I say that because it doesn’t mean they will lose without Vinicius. They have very good players.

“It’s a football game, I think everyone can be stopped, including Benzema.”