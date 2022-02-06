 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread : 6 February 2022

The Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Training session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Gameday!! Chance to go 6 points clear.

Yet another chance has been presented to Los Blancos after Sevilla dropped another 2 points last night away to Osasuna. VAR awarded the Andalusians a penalty in stoppage time but Ivan Rakitic’s attempt was saved handing Madrid a golden chance to capitalize on their lead at the top of the table. They will have to do so however without the services of both top scorers Vini Jr. and Benzema. Carlo will be forced to do something he detests. Rotate!!

One interesting inclusion has been that of Latasa. The young striker gets his first senior team call up.

Thoughts on this potential transfer?

Do we promote or loan them out?

With Marcelo, Bale, Mariano and Isco expected to leave next year which of these academy players would you like to see replace them? There’s a poll for each of them. Also put in the comments your reasons for the choice you picked including any other players you can think off to fill in the missing positions.

Poll

What do we do with Miguel Gutierrez?

view results
  • 25%
    Loan out
    (2 votes)
  • 75%
    Promote to the first team
    (6 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What do we do with Antonio Blanco?

view results
  • 62%
    Loan out
    (5 votes)
  • 37%
    Promote to the first team
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What do we do with Sergio Arribas?

view results
  • 100%
    Loan out
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Promote to the first team
    (0 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What do we do with Juanmi Latasa?

view results
  • 71%
    Loan out
    (5 votes)
  • 28%
    Promote to the first team
    (2 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Bonus Question.

Poll

Should Brahim Diaz be brought back?

view results
  • 62%
    No let him continue with Milan for another year.
    (5 votes)
  • 37%
    Yes he could be an asset next season with his line breaking capability.
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

