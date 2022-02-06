Open Thread : 6 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Gameday!! Chance to go 6 points clear.

Yet another chance has been presented to Los Blancos after Sevilla dropped another 2 points last night away to Osasuna. VAR awarded the Andalusians a penalty in stoppage time but Ivan Rakitic’s attempt was saved handing Madrid a golden chance to capitalize on their lead at the top of the table. They will have to do so however without the services of both top scorers Vini Jr. and Benzema. Carlo will be forced to do something he detests. Rotate!!

One interesting inclusion has been that of Latasa. The young striker gets his first senior team call up.

Juanmi Latasa scored 2 goals against Barcelona B one week ago with Castilla.



He's been called-up by Ancelotti for tomorrow's game. https://t.co/Q1Yn0TosPB — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 5, 2022

Thoughts on this potential transfer?

| Real Madrid have shown their interest in Serge Gnabry, who's contract ends in 2023. Real Madrid expect him to extend his contract but they're currently far from an agreement. @Plettigoal #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1dF5Ie3yF8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 5, 2022

Do we promote or loan them out?

With Marcelo, Bale, Mariano and Isco expected to leave next year which of these academy players would you like to see replace them? There’s a poll for each of them. Also put in the comments your reasons for the choice you picked including any other players you can think off to fill in the missing positions.

Poll What do we do with Miguel Gutierrez? Loan out

Promote to the first team vote view results 25% Loan out (2 votes)

75% Promote to the first team (6 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll What do we do with Antonio Blanco? Loan out

Promote to the first team vote view results 62% Loan out (5 votes)

37% Promote to the first team (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll What do we do with Sergio Arribas? Loan out

Promote to the first team vote view results 100% Loan out (8 votes)

0% Promote to the first team (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll What do we do with Juanmi Latasa? Loan out

Promote to the first team vote view results 71% Loan out (5 votes)

28% Promote to the first team (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

