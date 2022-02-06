Real Madrid vs Granada, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Granada needing to bounce back from their last two results. Right ahead of the break, Ancelotti’s men couldn’t do better than a home draw against Elche, and Los Blancos were knocked out of the Copa del Rey last Thursday.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius are not available, so the main question about the lineup is how Ancelotti will replace his two attacking leaders.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Hazard, Jovic.

Granada predicted XI: Maximiano, Diaz, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva, Collado, Milla, Gonalons, Puertas, Molina, Suarez.

Ancelotti will likely give Hazard and Jovic a chance to feature in the lineup after keeping them on the bench for the entirety of Thursday’s match. Granada have improved a lot since Moreno took over and Real Madrid should not take this game lightly if they want to score the three points and increase their lead after Sevilla’s away draw.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

