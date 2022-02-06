Real Madrid vs Granada 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s home match against Granada could be a season-defining moment for Los Blancos. Ancelotti and his men have struggled for the last two games and they will host the Andalusian side without Karim Benzema and Vinicius, their two offensive leaders.

Madrid have the opportunity to increase their lead in La Liga table after Sevilla’s 0-0 draw to Osasuna last night, and that’s the main reason why this is such a pivotal game for Los Blancos. If they can bounce back and earn the three points tonight, their lead will grow up to six points, which is a fine margin given how both teams have performed so far this season.

It’s clear that Real Madrid will be the best team on the field tonight, at least on paper. They have the tools to earn a convincing win even without Vinicius and Benzema, but will fatigue be a factor after such an intense game at San Mames last Thursday?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.