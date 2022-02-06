CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Granada, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Granada in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Isco.

Granada starting XI (TBC): Maximiano, Diaz, Sanchez, Torrente, Neva, Collado, Milla, Gonalons, Puertas, Molina, Suarez.

Madrid will have to survive without Benzema and Vinicius, which is a tough task considering how crucial those two players have been this season. It will be crucial for Los Blancos to find a way to stay productive offensively, as Granada are a solid team. Madrid need a win to take advantage of Sevilla’s 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.