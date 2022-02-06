BREAKING: Casemiro, Vazquez out of the list against Granada

Real Madrid have announced that Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez will not be with the team when Los Blancos face Granada tonight as both players are dealing with a stomach flu. Both managed to train with the squad on Saturday but they will not be available.

This means that Dani Carvajal will return to the starting lineup. The Spanish right-back could’ve played some minutes against Athletic Bilbao last Thursday but coach Ancelotti decided to keep him on the bench. Carvajal’s return to the right-back spot should improve Madrid’s defensive stability.

Eduardo Camavinga will likely be the one replacing Casemiro in the midfield, as he’s been Ancelotti’s favorite option to replace the Brazilian player whenever he’s been injured or suspended. Camavinga is not a natural defensive midfielder but his positional awareness shouldn’t be all that crucial in a match where Real Madrid will be expected to control and dominate the tempo of the ball.