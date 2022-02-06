Player Ratings: Gimnastic 1-0 Real Madrid Castilla

Real Madrid Castilla fell to another away defeat on Sunday afternoon, losing to a sole first half wonder goal from Javier Bonilla. It leaves Raul much in the same place they started, trundling along in midtable with little threat of relegation but also shrinking chances of a promotion push in the summer.

Here are the player ratings for the game;

Toni Fuidas - 6: Castilla’s number one had plenty of bright spots through the 90 with more than a couple big saves to keep things tight. There are two issues with his performance from my perspective. Firstly, Gimnastic didn’t really have any clear cut chances. They had plenty of good shots from distances, but none you’d honestly expect them to score from. The second is the goal itself. It was well struck and possibly took a deflection, but it was also at a nice height for Fuidas to save it.

He was well aware of Gimnastic tendency to shoot from range at this point in the game and how he managed to correctly guess the direction of the shot, but not save it is a little mind boggling to me. I don’t wanna judge him too harshly, but also don’t want to understate what an important moment it was in the match.

Rafa Marin - 7: One of the breakout defenders of the campaign, Rafa impressed with his passing on Sunday. Some beautiful long range passing out to the flanks really helped Castilla’s attacking efforts early on and Marin’s accuracy made him a consistent outlet throughout the 90.

These passes from Rafa Marín . pic.twitter.com/rImSclyKhm — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 6, 2022

Mario Gila - 7: A dominant last ditch tackle early in the game really set the tone of Gila’s match. He was ever present in the clean up effort when Gimnastic came sniffing around Castilla’s half and even threatened from the set piece in the second 45.

Sergio Santos - 6: Very quiet considering he played the full 90, not sure what more one can say about his performance.

Antonio Blanco -6: Handful of good interceptions and passes, but more could be asked of one of Castilla’s highest rated players.

Carlos Dotor -6.5: A pretty standard Carlos Dotor game. He was energetic and active in all areas of the pitch. Probably had Castilla’s best chance of the first half with a curling shot that went just the wrong side of the post. Came off for Miguel Gutierrez at halftime.

Mario Martin - 6: Another midfielder whom seemed to have been a bit of a passenger. I can’t say I spotted anything too exciting about Mario’s game on Sunday. He was replaced by Nico Paz late in the second half.

Peter Federico -6.5: Caused plenty of trouble on his flank but lacked any real clear cut chances. He was replaced for Aranda on the 71st minute.

Sergio Arribas - 6.5: Didn’t really see alot of the game with much of Castilla’s efforts focused on the flanks. Had some forgettable bright spots.

Marvin Park - 7.5: Marvin tracked back excellently and was, from my perspective, Castilla’s best attacker after going a goal down. It’s not the sort of clinic I usually give to the man of the match, but Park deserves the recognition.

Alvaro Rodriguez - 6: A handful of half chances and that’s all really one can report on Rodriguez today. Not his best day at the office.

Substitutes.

Miguel Gutierrez - 7: Replaced Carlos Dotor in midfield and impressed out of position. Poor Miguel has been caught in a bit of limbo since his breakout this time last year. He’s not counted on by Ancelotti and has fallen out of favour in full back as Raul has moved to a 5 at the back formation. If he can make some sort of breakout as a midfield option, it might just be revive his young career.

Aranda wasn’t far from scoring!!



Great pass from Miguel Gutiérrez. pic.twitter.com/YvPK06Zib9 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 6, 2022

Oscar Aranada - 6.5: In terms of the fundamentals (goals and assists), few players have been as productive this year as Oscar. He’s a stunning talent and it’ll be exciting to see how he builds off these cameos with Castilla next year when he, more than likely, receives a full promotion.