Real Madrid—Granada LaLiga 2021-22 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid return to league player after facing elimination in the Copa del Rey earlier this week. Los Blancos play host to Granada at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Granada are struggling as they have lost their last two matches and have only registered one win in their last five matches played. They sit near the bottom of the league table in 16th.

Real are looking to improve as well as they have only won twice in their last five. They have struggled since the new year but remain in first by a three-point margin ahead of Sevilla.

Injuries/Suspensions

Real Madrid suffered two hits for this match as they will be without both Karim Benzema and Vinicius. Benzema is out with injury and missed the quarter-final against Athletic Club while Vinicius is serving suspension. Ferland Mendy remains out as well while Marcelo returns to the squad.

Granada will likely be without winger Ruben Rochina and right back Santiago Arias.

Potential XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Hazard, Jovic

With Mendy still out Marcelo is the most likely candidate to start at left back, though David Alaba could always slide over while Nacho takes the center back position.

Carlo Ancelotti could start some of the players that were not utilized against Athletic while Benzema and Vinicius are absent. This means we could see the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard get starts on Sunday.

Granada

Maximiano; Quini, Sanchez, Torrente, Escudero; Collado, Milla, Gonalons, Puertas; Molina, Suarez

Prediction

Real Madrid—Granada 2-0

Real Madrid are looking to register a win at home after a tough elimination in the Copa del Rey earlier this week. They will look to put forth a winning performance with two of their best players and their two top scorers out.

The club must follow with a strong showing after putting out one of the worst performances of the season against Athletic Club. They should still have the talent to do so against a struggling Granada team.