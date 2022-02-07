Open Thread : 7 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

So... it’s six points!

Not an incredible performance, but, after the golazo from Marco reminding us his form self, Real Madrid won yesterday game. Los Blancos sits at the top of the table with good advantage of 6 points clear from Sevilla. Granada’s coach praised Valverde, saying he made a big difference in the game.

Benzama is ready.

Carlo said in the press conference that he thinks Benzema is ready for the next game. The rumour is the player wants to play vs Villarreal in order to be sharp for PSG.

Was this game the end of false 9 experiment?

Don Carlo some how explained why he opted for the “Isco false 9 experiment” in yesterday’s game: Jovic didn’t start because he had Covid-19 and he wasn’t feeling 100%.