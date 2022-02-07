Las Blancas Podcast: Estherminator papers over a less than impressive performance

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Grant Little discusses:

- Familiar problems with the 4-2-3-1

- Offside, offside, offside

- Rusty return for Zornoza

- Estherminator continues her reign of terror

- Ways Esther can become even better in this run of good form

- Subbing in stoppage time

- A look around the league

- Establishing an identity to fall back on; individual brilliance isn’t a tactic

- A look toward Eibar on Feb. 13

Did you enjoy this episode? Please consider supporting us on Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)