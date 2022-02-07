Managing Madrid Podcast: Asensio banger wins it as Real Madrid scrape past Granada

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square,

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise starting XI

The performances of Militao, Asensio, Isco, Rodrygo, Marcelo, and more

The impact of the substitutions

Referee decisions

What does this game mean for Eden Hazard moving forward?

Eduardo Camavinga’s role and bad luck

Isco as false 9

The crossing conundrum

And a lore more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)