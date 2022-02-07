Mbappe: “Real Madrid? I haven’t made my decision and I won’t talk with our opponents now”

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe talked to the French Ligue 1 broadcaster Amazon Prime Video after the team’s 1-5 win against Lille and talked briefly about his future and the rumors suggesting that he will join Real Madrid next summer.

“I haven’t made my decision. Even if playing against Real Madrid changes many things, and even though I’m free to do whatever I want now, I won’t do stuff like that and I won’t go and talk with our opponents now,” he said when asked about his future and whether or not facing Madrid might make him change his mind.

A report from German newspaper BILD published last week said that Mbappe and Real Madrid had already reached an agreement, but even if it were true it’s clear that Mbappe’s hands are tied right now and he just cannot say anything different from what he told Amazon’s reporter.

Mbappe is still a PSG player and he has to focus on beating Real Madrid in the Round of 16, as odd as that may seem if the reports suggesting that he will be a madridista next season are accurate.