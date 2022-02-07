Details on Real Madrid’s new Amazon Prime series

When it comes to Real Madrid, breaking new boundaries is the norm. Whether it’s signing the latest foreign prodigy or raising the Champions League trophy to the ceiling, there is always something new to accomplish. However, this particular boundary is not on the field but in the world’s living room. For the first time in club history, Real Madrid will release a new documentary series called “La Leyenda Blanca” on Amazon Prime!

This is a long time coming. During this 21st century, the rich history of the club was consumed by Madridistas inside the Tour Bernabéu or watching Real Madrid TV. While this consolidated the support of over 150 million Madridistas, Real Madrid is eyeballing a much wider audience outside Chamartín.

Two years ago, this humble project was created by a descendant of Real Madrid royalty. His name is Iñigo de Carlos, grandson of former Real Madrid President Luis de Carlos (1907-1994). With “white” blood running through his veins, Iñigo went on a mission to showcase an intimate side of the club’s greatness to Madridistas and neutral supporters.

With a subscriber base of over 200 million worldwide, Amazon Prime is the perfect platform to reach new lovers of Los Blancos. There will be interviews with legendary players, current President Florentino Pérez, and honorary Madridistas. Viewers will take trips down memory lane with historical footage in colorized form while hearing how the club changed the sports world.

The series will consist of six episodes. Similar to the team’s quest to win more titles, “La Leyenda Blanca” will push beyond this first season, which will drop on February 11. Click here to watch the trailer.

Christian Paredes (@xian_d_paredes) is a Founding Member of La Peña Madridista Sur de California (@rmsurcalifornia) and Director of the YouTube channel Executive Madridismo (@execmadridismo)