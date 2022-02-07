Isco celebrates 350 appearances with Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Isco made his 350th appearance for the club against Granada on Sunday, according to Realmadrid.com.

The 29-year-old took nine seasons to reach this milestone with the club. The vast majority of these appearances (243) have come from LaLiga while he has made over 60 appearances in the Champions League. He has featured in just 13 matches this season, eleven in LaLiga and two in the Copa del Rey.

Isco has truly won it all with Real Madrid as he has captured 17 titles since joining the club in 2013. Those honors include four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three Supercopa de España, three UEFA Super Cups, two LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey.

He was signed for just €30 million from Málaga and has been a main fixture of the team since. The last couple seasons he has seen his minutes and performances decrease but is clearly still valued by the club.

His contract is set to expire this coming summer with no clear path beyond this season. Regardless of what the future holds for Isco, he has accomplished everything at Real Madrid and is engrained in club history.