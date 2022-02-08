Open Thread : 8 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Marcelo was emotive after the ovation.

Marcelo received a standing ovation in the Bernabéu when he was subbed off for Nacho.

Marcelo se emocionó tras la ovación del Bernabéu pic.twitter.com/qDDur3WXcv — Madridismo Real™ (@MadridismoreaI) February 7, 2022

350 games for Real Madrid.

Will Zidane sign for PSG?

It not a secret that PSG is interested in having Zidane as their head coach. A couple days ago, there was a rumour saying Zidane didn’t sign for them because of tie against Real Madrid.

The Daily Mirror, yesterday, talked about the matter again and the rumour is Zidane’s first request would be the signinig Cristiano Ronaldo. Can you believe it - Ramos, Ronaldo and Navas all coached by Zidane in PSG?

Will Zidane’s signing have any effect Mbappe’s decision of joining Real Madrid?