Visual Data From Real Madrid’s Win Over Granada

Real Madrid won by the narrowest margins at home against Granada to extend a six-point lead over Sevilla this weekend. Marco Asensio’s Golazo sealed the victory, but we want to look at some other patterns from the game.

Passing Network

Madrid’s structure was skewed to the right. With Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema both out of the squad, this was not much of a surprise. Dani Carvajal’s reappearance meant he would he a more viable passing outlet on the right than Lucas Vazquez usually is.

Marcelo & Carvajal

We hardly get to see Marcelo and Carvajal start and play well these days. But this game was a bit of a rollback on the clock. Marcelo, who received a standing ovation from the Bernabeu crowd when he was subbed off, had a good game on both ends of the pitch.

If fit, Carvajal is always an undisputed asset in the XI, both from a defensive and offensive point-of-view. His presence near the half-space and his defensive experience are vital. However, we did not observe any significant progression with the ball from Carvajal in this game.