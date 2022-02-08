Neymar still doubtful for the first leg against Real Madrid, Di Maria questionable

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar Jr. is doubtful for Tuesday’s match against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Right now, the best-case scenario for him would be to sit on the bench and potentially play some minutes late in the second half, according to a report published on French sports paper L’Equipe.

With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi available, former Real Madrid attacker Angel Di Maria would be Mauricio Pochettino’s main candidate to replace Neymar in PSG’s starting lineup, although the Argentinian player suffered a minor muscle injury which will keep him out of Friday’s match against Rennes. If Di Maria can’t play, Icardi or Draxler would start.

On the other hand, Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos will almost certainly miss the first leg and will focus on being ready for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he has not been able to stay healthy so far this season and his presence in that decisive game seems unlikely.