Modric: “Maybe I’ll play until I’m 40”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric spoke on the future of his career in a press conference of an investing launch.

“I don’t know when I’ll keep playing until, maybe about 40, we’ll see.”

“I have to take it step-by-step, enjoy what I’m doing. I feel good physically, which is important, mentally as well. I’m at a huge club, the best club in the world without a doubt, and I’m working hard to keep my level as high as possible.”

“We’ll see how long it is, but talking about years is difficult. I’m almost 37 and I feel great to be honest. I’ve worked outside of Valdebebas and the club’s facilities to find out where I can improve, where I can stay on top physically.”

The 36-year-old is still playing at a top performance level. It’s quite unique to see a player of his age still starting consistently for a big club in one of the top leagues in the world. He has played a full career even just looking at his time with Real Madrid.

“In my time at Real Madrid I’ve achieved more than I expected or hoped for, because it’s been almost 10 years now in this dream.”

Modric has truly accomplished everything with the club for the decade he has spent in the Spanish capital. He has won 17 trophies with the team including four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles. Individually he has won a Ballon d’Or and made it to the 2018 World Cup Final as captain of Croatia.

It’s tough to find a player who has accomplished more than Modric both in modern and past football. He continues to grow his legacy in the twilight of his career and it seems even he doesn’t have a plan for when he will hang his boots up.