Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan Tracker - Kubo vs Chust, Brahim’s Impact vs Inter, & Mayoral’s assist

Matt Wiltse provides the weekly update on all the loanees

By Matt_Wiltse
FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

  • Mallorca’s trajectory heading into the match vs fellow relegation candidates, Cadiz
  • Kubo’s role in turning Mallorca’s fortunes and securing a crucial 3 points
  • Kubo’s economical impact on the ball — 4 key passes from 14 touches
  • Chust struggle vs new Mallorca striker, Muriqi
  • Kessie getting the nod over Brahim in the Milan Derby
  • Parallels between Brahim’s impact this weekend for Milan and Fede Valverde’s for Madrid
  • AC Milan comeback win to blow open Serie A title race
  • Borja Mayoral competition with in-form Enes Unal
  • Mayoral vs former club, Levante and his assist in the second half
  • Sergio Reguilon vs Brighton in Spurs FA Cup win

Note: Alvaro Odriozola did not feature this weekend due to his red card suspension from the last Serie A match.

