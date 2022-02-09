Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan Tracker - Kubo vs Chust, Brahim’s Impact vs Inter, & Mayoral’s assist

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:
- Mallorca’s trajectory heading into the match vs fellow relegation candidates, Cadiz
- Kubo’s role in turning Mallorca’s fortunes and securing a crucial 3 points
- Kubo’s economical impact on the ball — 4 key passes from 14 touches
- Chust struggle vs new Mallorca striker, Muriqi
- Kessie getting the nod over Brahim in the Milan Derby
- Parallels between Brahim’s impact this weekend for Milan and Fede Valverde’s for Madrid
- AC Milan comeback win to blow open Serie A title race
- Borja Mayoral competition with in-form Enes Unal
- Mayoral vs former club, Levante and his assist in the second half
- Sergio Reguilon vs Brighton in Spurs FA Cup win
Note: Alvaro Odriozola did not feature this weekend due to his red card suspension from the last Serie A match.
