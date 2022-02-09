Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan Tracker - Kubo vs Chust, Brahim’s Impact vs Inter, & Mayoral’s assist

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

Mallorca’s trajectory heading into the match vs fellow relegation candidates, Cadiz

Kubo’s role in turning Mallorca’s fortunes and securing a crucial 3 points

Kubo’s economical impact on the ball — 4 key passes from 14 touches

Chust struggle vs new Mallorca striker, Muriqi

Kessie getting the nod over Brahim in the Milan Derby

Parallels between Brahim’s impact this weekend for Milan and Fede Valverde’s for Madrid

AC Milan comeback win to blow open Serie A title race

Borja Mayoral competition with in-form Enes Unal

Mayoral vs former club, Levante and his assist in the second half

Sergio Reguilon vs Brighton in Spurs FA Cup win

Note: Alvaro Odriozola did not feature this weekend due to his red card suspension from the last Serie A match.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!