Benzema still doubtful for first leg against Paris Saint-Germain -report

It looks like Karim Benzema will not recover in time for Real Madrid’s match against Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday, according to a report published today on MARCA. Other Spanish outlets like Onda Cero reported that Los Blancos are concerned and seem to be accepting the fact that even if he were to play, the French striker would not be at 100%.

All things considered, Madrid will have to play a tough away game against Villarreal next Saturday without Benzema. It’s true that Vinicius will be back with the team and his presence should definitely help, but Benzema is a crucial player for Real Madrid who will be sorely missed against PSG if he can’t recover in time.

Benzema will keep working inside Real Madrid’s facilities trying to get ready for Tuesday’s match in Paris, but unless he can rejoin the squad by Sunday, he will stay in Madrid making sure that he’s 100% ready to go for the return leg at the Bernabeu.