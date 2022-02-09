 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s race against the clock; Adama’s return to La Liga

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn reflect on Barca vs Atletico, and discuss Real Madrid’s struggles without Benzema

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A public oath to all Churros listeners
  • Barcelona vs Atletico things
  • Atletico’s defensive struggles
  • Frenkie de Jong’s performance
  • Dani Alves
  • Adama Traore vs Mario Hermoso
  • What is the Ferland Mendy vs Adama going to look like?
  • Real Madrid vs PSG, the absentees
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

