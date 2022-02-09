Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s race against the clock; Adama’s return to La Liga

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A public oath to all Churros listeners

Barcelona vs Atletico things

Atletico’s defensive struggles

Frenkie de Jong’s performance

Dani Alves

Adama Traore vs Mario Hermoso

What is the Ferland Mendy vs Adama going to look like?

Real Madrid vs PSG, the absentees

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

