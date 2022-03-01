 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid Femenino vs. Alhama: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Las Blancas kick off their Copa de la Reina campaign against Alhama.

By Grant Little
/ new
Fc Barcelona V Real Madrid - Spanish Women Supercup - Semi Final 1 Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid Femenino today travel to Alhama Club de Futbol for Las Blancas’ opening match in the Copa de la Reina. The Round of 16 game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CEST) in a single-elimination match at the Complejo Deportivo Guadalentin.

Las Blancas last played on Sunday, February 13 when they defeated Eibar 2-0 courtesy of goals from Marta Cardona and an own goal. Alhama defeated Primera Iberdrola side, and Real Madrid’s most recent opponent, Eibar 3-1 to advance to the Copa de la Reina Round of 16.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Méline Gérard. Teresa Abelleira. Babett Peter. Maite Oroz. Lorena Navarro. Nahikari García. Claudia Florentino. Caroline Møller Hansen. Lucía Rodríguez. Claudia Zornoza. Sofie Svava.

Subs: Misa, Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Rocío Gálvez, Athenea del Castillo, Sara Martín

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Alhama XI: TBD

Subs: TBD

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Teledeporte (VPN Needed)

