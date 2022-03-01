Vinicius collabs with Senegalese TikTok star

Real Madrid forward Vinicius collaborated with Senegalese TikTok star Khaby Lame at Milan Fashion Week.

Lame went viral with his signature ‘shrug’ pose and for his parody videos mocking over-complicated life hacks on TikTok. Vinicius actually celebrated with the move after scoring twice against Elche earlier this season while Lame posted himself watching the match on his Instagram page.

The duo have now collaborated in-person with Vinicius wearing Lame’s branded hoodie and Lame wearing Vinicius’ Real Madrid shirt. The Italy-based influencer has worked in the past with Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Lame continues to build his social media platform as he collaborates with various football personalities and looks to extend his partnerships and branding.

Vinicius is spending some time in Milan for fashion week as is Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo. Both will be back in action when Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Saturday.