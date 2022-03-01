 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 1, 2022

Happy New Month Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hapy BDay to One of the Greats

Real Madrid REALly Preparing a Heck of an Atmosphere for the Return Leg

This should help, in theory. Los Blancos are gonna need all the support they can get, in addition to their very best efforts to turn the tie around against a star-studded PSG side. I know the boyz in white can do it, but whether they actually will remains to be seen.

Lewangoalski Rumors

Missed those didn’t ya?!?!

Well, that’s One Horse out of the Race

Let’s Play a Game

It’s pretty self-explanatory, as you can see. And yes, I know it’s a little early, but ... look, just vote, will you. This was actually a member’s idea.

Poll

Do you want Carlo Ancelotti to stay for the 22/23 season?

view results
  • 0%
    Heck yeah!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, if he wins the UCL
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, but winning La Liga is the minimum requirement
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nope
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya!

