Open Thread: March 1, 2022

Hapy BDay to One of the Greats

Happy b’day @luka7doncic, honors with Real Madrid:



EL Champ

EL MVP

EL Final Four MVP

All-EL First Team

2x EL Rising Star

EL All-Decade Team

Euroscar POTY

3x Liga ACB champion

Liga ACB MVP

Liga ACB First Team

2x ACB Best Young Player

2x CDR pic.twitter.com/veZw5fH3Mk — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 28, 2022

Real Madrid REALly Preparing a Heck of an Atmosphere for the Return Leg

This should help, in theory. Los Blancos are gonna need all the support they can get, in addition to their very best efforts to turn the tie around against a star-studded PSG side. I know the boyz in white can do it, but whether they actually will remains to be seen.

BREAKING: Real Madrid have sold all the tickets for the match against PSG within minutes. Even the VIP seats are sold out. 11 players and 60,000 fans will play vs. PSG with the entire stadium dyed white. @BernabeuDgt #UCL pic.twitter.com/QEPVNwnpo8 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) February 28, 2022

Real Madrid will increase the Bernabéu’s current capacity to intimidate PSG. The stands will be enabled in the north and east ends to accommodate about 60,000 fans. Carlo Ancelotti & the players asked for support. The entire stadium will be white. @tgm46 #UCL pic.twitter.com/cIGqssVWAV — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) February 28, 2022

Lewangoalski Rumors

Missed those didn’t ya?!?!

| Lewandowski's intention is to leave Bayern and his dream is Real Madrid. @As_MarcoRuiz pic.twitter.com/NSsKvuaLEg — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 28, 2022

Well, that’s One Horse out of the Race

Haaland to Barca end of negotiations!



The player refused to sign in Catalonia. He has now 3 possible destinations for this summer: Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG. Small advantage to City in this case but PSG is not far. When the real they took delay in this file. pic.twitter.com/IV2MtxVmG6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomaaan) February 28, 2022

Let’s Play a Game

It’s pretty self-explanatory, as you can see. And yes, I know it’s a little early, but ... look, just vote, will you. This was actually a member’s idea.

Poll Do you want Carlo Ancelotti to stay for the 22/23 season? Heck yeah!

Yes, if he wins the UCL

Yes, but winning La Liga is the minimum requirement

Nope

0% Yes, if he wins the UCL (0 votes)

0% Yes, but winning La Liga is the minimum requirement (0 votes)

Vote Now

