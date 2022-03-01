Alaba still questionable for Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is still questionable for Saturday’s home match against Real Sociedad with the small groin injury he picked up in training last week. The defender didn’t train with the squad this Tuesday and his presence in Madrid’s next game is unlikely considering that the coaching staff will likely decide to wait and make sure he’s 100% ready to face PSG on March 9th.

Although it’s clear that Real Sociedad are a quality team who will be tough to beat at the Santiago Bernabeu, it seems quite obvious that Alaba’s presence will be more needed when PSG visit Madrid’s stadium just three days after that match, so playing it safe and making sure that Alaba is ready for the Champions League definitely makes sense, even more so now that Ferland Mendy will be suspended against PSG.

Without him, Nacho will once again start alongside Eder Militao in the center of Real Madrid’s defensive line, with Mendy and Carvajal on the flanks against Real Sociedad.