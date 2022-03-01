Santiago Bernabeu sold out for return leg of Real Madrid-Paris Saint-Germain

Tickets for the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 involving Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are sold out and around 60,000 fans will be in the stadium when the two teams meet on March 9th, according to a report from MARCA.

Real Madrid were working and planning on increasing the current capacity of the stadium, but unfortunately for the team these works will not end in time for the game. That means that the lower stands and the south end of the Bernabeu will be covered by the blue banners that have been present since the team made its return to the Bernabeu in 2021.

Ancelotti’s men need to overcome their current 1-0 deficit against PSG, so having a sold-out crowd could make an impact. However, it’s also true that the Bernabeu will not be as impressive as it’s been in other European nights due to its lower capacity.