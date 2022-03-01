Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The primary difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona right now

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Why Atletico Madrid have turned a corner
- Who will be the biggest loser to drop out of the top 4?
- Barcelona vs Athletic Club
- Looking at the top 6 in La Liga
- The reliance Real Madrid have on Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema
- Barca’s collective scheme in contrast
- Oihan Sancet
- Can Ousmane Dembele win Barca fans over again?
- And more.
