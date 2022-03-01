 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The primary difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona right now

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn review an insanely jam-packed La Liga weekend

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spanish Super Cup Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Why Atletico Madrid have turned a corner
  • Who will be the biggest loser to drop out of the top 4?
  • Barcelona vs Athletic Club
  • Looking at the top 6 in La Liga
  • The reliance Real Madrid have on Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema
  • Barca’s collective scheme in contrast
  • Oihan Sancet
  • Can Ousmane Dembele win Barca fans over again?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

