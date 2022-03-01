PSG table loyalty ‘mega-offer’ to convince Mbappe to stay—report

PSG has reportedly offered a new ‘mega-deal’ to forward Kylian Mbappe to convince him to stay past this summer according to AS.

The new offer will reportedly include a €200 million signing bonus as part of his loyalty to the club and not choosing to leave for Real Madrid past June 30. The contract would reportedly be between €50 and €53 million net per season for 2-3 seasons.

PSG have reportedly included a release clause that activates in 2024 if Mbappe wishes to depart the club. They have also reportedly guaranteed that he can participate in and represent France in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The report claims that Mbappe’s mother, Fayza, has been the most receptive to the deal reportedly offered by PSG. Mbappe’s parents are his representatives and she reportedly met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid.

Still, the contract is ultimately up to Mbappe to decide if he wants to stay or leave PSG this summer and the saga is clearly far from over with Real Madrid lying in wait.