Managing Madrid Podcast: PSG Post-game (2nd leg)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Eduardo Alvarez discuss:

- The emotions of a wild night at the Bernabeu

- PSG’s absolute meltdown in the 2nd half

- Luka Modric’s insane performance plus tackle on Lionel Messi and his work on Real Madrid’s 2nd goal

- Reflecting on the importance of the Thibaut Courtois’s PK save in the 1st leg

- Real Madrid’s press

- Karim Benzema’s place in Real Madrid history

- Eder Militao’s performance

- When did we start to believe we were going to win?

- Estadio Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere

- Is this a wake up call for Carlo Ancelotti with regards to Marco Asensio?

- Carlo’s starting XI and subs.

- Marco Asensio’s performance

- Vinicius Jr’s performance

- Was it a foul on Donnaruma?

- What’s PSG’s plan in the next 5 years?

- The performances of Lionel Messi and Neymar

- Our chances in the Champions League now

- And more.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Washington DC, March

Madrid, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@Mattwiltse4)

Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez)