Bernabeu security intervenes to stop Al Kheleifi and Leonardo from screaming at referee after final whistle

It was a night to forget for the entire Paris Saint-Germain organization. Not only did their team crumble in the face of adversity as Real Madrid pulverized them in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 clash at the Bernabeu, but according to reports in ESPN after the game, PSG president Nasser Al Kheleifi, along with sporting director Leonardo, were absolutely furious after the final whistle.

The pair were seen running down to find the referee’s locker. They were able to find the door, and started banging on it while shouting at the crew for their performances tonight. The Bernabeu security had to intervene.

Per that same report in ESPN, sources told the publication that they had “never seen club executives behave like that.”

PSG felt that Karim Benzema committed a foul on goalkeeper Donnaruma on Real Madrid’s opening goal — something that head coach Mauricio Pochettino also complained about in the post-game press conference.

While Real Madrid go through, PSG leave the Bernabeu in what was a night to forget for them.