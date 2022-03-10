 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 10, 2022

Our Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

This is the Champions League and this is Real Madrid.

Before the kickoff the the Grada fan tifo behind the goalpost proclaimed “Somos Los Reyes De Europa” - We are the Kings of Europe, but PSG paid no heed, nor did they remember that 90 minutes in the Bernabeu is a very very long time. For 57 minutes they were the better team and then something happened as so often happens to the 13 time champions. Ancelotti made substitutions and Los Blancos ran amok. The Remontada was complete. PSG looked shell shocked and further disgraced themselves by threatening the referees after the full time whistle. That’s all she wrote. Read all about it on the immediate reaction and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast. These locker room celebrations say it all.

Even L’Equipe had to acknowledge our greatness.

Benzema surpasses Di Stefano.

Expect project Mbappe to get more traction now.

This is what Madridismo is all about folks. Never Give up!!! Enjoy the day and these images.

