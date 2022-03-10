Las Blancas Podcast: Atlético Madrid 0-2 Real Madrid; The Greatest Shithouse Win Ever?

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind & Yash Thakur discuss:

Why Cardona wasn’t in the squad

A number of key players being dropped

What fixtures Toril might be prioritizing and whether his theoretical logic makes sense

Why Maitane played at center-back

Atlético’s intense tactics on offense and defense

The differences between Atleti’s and Madrid’s 4-4-2’s and what can be learned from them

What Real could’ve and should’ve done differently

Whether Kaci is the right midfielder for these types of games

Toril’s lack of halftime changes

Møller’s best attributes being off-ball

Misa’s legendary performance

Our disbelief at keeping a clean sheet

Madrid already scarring our city rivals this early in our history

Babs’ immense box defending

Atlético’s most underrated players

Google placing Alexia Putellas’ face next to Bárbara Latorre

Lessons we can learn from this lucky win

The likely mental boosts from such a victory

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)