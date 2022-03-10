Las Blancas Podcast: Atlético Madrid 0-2 Real Madrid; The Greatest Shithouse Win Ever?

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind & Yash Thakur discuss:
- Why Cardona wasn’t in the squad
- A number of key players being dropped
- What fixtures Toril might be prioritizing and whether his theoretical logic makes sense
- Why Maitane played at center-back
- Atlético’s intense tactics on offense and defense
- The differences between Atleti’s and Madrid’s 4-4-2’s and what can be learned from them
- What Real could’ve and should’ve done differently
- Whether Kaci is the right midfielder for these types of games
- Toril’s lack of halftime changes
- Møller’s best attributes being off-ball
- Misa’s legendary performance
- Our disbelief at keeping a clean sheet
- Madrid already scarring our city rivals this early in our history
- Babs’ immense box defending
- Atlético’s most underrated players
- Google placing Alexia Putellas’ face next to Bárbara Latorre
- Lessons we can learn from this lucky win
- The likely mental boosts from such a victory
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
