VIDEO: Post-game discussion on Modric, Benzema, Asensio, and PSG

What. A. Night.

After Real Madrid flipped the script mid-way through the second half last night and dominated PSG for the final 30 minutes of the game, Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Eduardo Alvarez recorded a two-hour post-game podcast on Zoom in front of a record amount of Madridistas. It was the perfect place to be after a game like, and the crew juggled the raw emotion and celebratory nature of the game with tactical analysis.

The Zoom limit maxed out last night (that’s something we will upgrade moving forward so that we don’t run into that issue again), so we uploaded the full video exclusively for Patrons over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid this morning.

In addition, we’ve compiled a few talking points from last night in video form and posted them on YouTube for free.

In the below clip, the hosts discuss Luka Modric’s incredible performance, Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid legacy, Marco Asensio disappointment and whether he should start in big games again, and discussion on what PSG’s plan in the next three years are so is.

