 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Madrid and Toronto added to Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour

Impromptu Madrid pod Clasico weekend, and a return to T-Dot to recap the season.

By Managing Madrid
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

There are now five stops left on the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour: Washington (this Saturday), Madrid (Clasico weekend), Chicago (April), Mumbai and Toronto (both in May):

Madrid and Toronto are the latest additions. After that, we’re taking a break from travelling until pre-season starts. As far as we know, the club will be returning to the US for pre-season tours, and we’ll likely follow them.

Bar Toronto and Madrid (which will likely be an annual thing now), we’re not coming back to any of the above cities unless we just happen to be there already with the team — so we’d urge you to book your spots as soon as possible. We’ve made it easy for you by putting all the events on this page here so you can book seamlessly: https://linktr.ee/managingmadrid

If you’ve ever wanted to meet us, this is your chance. You’ll be in a room with Madridistas just like you who you can connect with and form friendships with. See you there!

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...