Open Thread: March 11, 2022

Our Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Post game stat crunching.

Benzema has already matched his goals from last season and in 13 fewer games. Outstanding!! Leading by example just as a leader should in the post CR7 era.

Yash Thakur goes deeper into the game against PSG with some in depth analysis both on an individual and team level. Take a look at these numbers.

Will Nasser Al-Khelaifi face any consequences for his actions?

After the game it was reported that Bernabeu security had to step in to stop Al Kheleifi and Leonardo from getting to the referees. Now further reports are coming out that shows that this is nothing new. Romain Molina a freelance writer whose done investigations for The Guardian, CNN and BBC has reported that “many employees at PSG were happy that Real Madrid eliminated their club from the UCL last night. There’s an awful dysfunctional atmosphere at the club and the employees are treated horribly, some were even spat on by a person in Nasser’s entourage”.

He goes on to say that “Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s entourage isn’t surprised by his meltdown at the Bernabeu last night. It’s not the first time, he gets very angry, he even calls employees at 1 or 2 in the morning sometimes to put pressure on them. He loves conflict and If PSG fans knew 5% of what goes on in their club, not one person would go to Parc Des Princes anymore”.

While Real Madrid are not likely to take any action they could face some fallout.

Also this didn’t age well.

Coming to Ramos, here’s an interesting question. Answer in the poll below. Put your reasoning in the comments as well.

Poll

Do Real Madrid complete the Remontada if Sergio Ramos was on the pitch for PSG

view results
  • 66%
    Yes
    (146 votes)
  • 33%
    No
    (74 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

Meanwhile did you miss Las Blancas greatest shithouse win ever?

Listen to the podcast by Om and Yash to find out how on earth they won.

