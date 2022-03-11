NBA star Luka Doncic praises Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG

It’s no secret that Dallas Mavericks all-star Luka Doncic is a big Real Madrid fan. A product of the club’s academy, Doncic spent his first few years as a professional basketball player in Madrid, where he won three league titles and one Euroleague title which also crowned him MVP of the competition.

Doncic was asked about Real Madrid’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain and the point-guard praised the whole team, but especially Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

“I watched the second half of the game. What Benzema has done is just unbelievable. He scored three goals in just a few minutes. Modric also displayed his class as a player, just amazing,” he said.

Doncic is always supporting Real Madrid —both basketball and football— even when he’s in the United States.

HALA MADRID!!!! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 9, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks guard is a great ambassador for the club. He usually travels to Madrid to support his former teammates in the Spanish league playoffs when the Mavericks’ season is over.