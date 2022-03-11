Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why not rekindle the Modric vs Xavi debate?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Diego’s new-found Madridismo

- Some of the minor but important details of Real Madrid’s win over PSG

- Unpacking “Real Madrid don’t need to be good to win the UCL”

- Gaizka Mendieta’s automatic penalty record

- Rekindling the Xavi vs Modric debate

- Sergio Ramos

- Mauricio Pochettino

- And more.

