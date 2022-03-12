Discussion: Karim Benzema vs Harry Kane and Thierry Henry

After Real Madrid’s 3 - 1 win over PSG in the Champions League, football pundit Micah Richards said on television that “he’s finally convinced” that after that game “Karim Benzema is on the same level as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane.”

This sparked a lot of discussion, and many Real Madrid fans took the opportunity to criticize Richards for his take — one that was also met with a baffling look by colleague Thierry Henry on the set.

Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete were asked about Richards’s comments on today’s mailbag podcast for Patrons (found exclusively here). We’ve uploaded a clip of the discussion on YouTube, and you can listen to it here:

