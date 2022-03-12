Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid next week — report

Sooner or later, this never-ending Kylian Mbappe sag will come to an end. At the latest, it drags on until this summer, but according to a report from MARCA today, the deal could be made official next week.

There was always a sense that after the Champions League round-of-16 knockout tie concluded, that Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe would officially sign a deal that would see the Frenchman sign for the Spanish giants as a free agent. It’s also been widely reported that had Real Madrid not been drawn against PSG, the deal would’ve been announced as soon as January.

But now that the dust has settled and Real Madrid have advanced, things could be in motion between Mbappe and Real Madrid, which renders PSG helpless and traumatized from what happened at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, in what was the perfect, magical night for Mbappe to witness. What a pitch the stadium gave him that night.