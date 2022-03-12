Open Thread: March 12, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Focus turns to Mallorca.

The team were back in training at Real Madrid City as they begin preparation for the LaLiga matchday 28 fixture against Mallorca at the Son Moix on Monday night.

The session got underway in the gym as the starters from the PSG game carried out recovery work. The rest of the group did rondos while the goalkeepers worked individually. The players then focussed on possession and pressing, and ended with an intense small-sided game. The team needs to maintain its 8 point lead atop La Liga heading into El Clasico.

Are we over the UCL victory yet?

Not quite. Check out this bench cam footage released by the club.

Have we lost out on Haaland?

While the Spanish press broke the news about Mbappe signing for Real Madrid as early as next week, recent reports from the English press suggest that a move to the Etihad is imminent for Erling Haaland. We shall see what develops.

Breaking: #ManCity have a deal in place to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Sources in Germany close to the move say they now expect the striker to choose a switch to the Etihad Stadium.



[@Jack_Gaughan/@CraigHope_DM] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 11, 2022

