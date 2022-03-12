Benzema about Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG: “It was an unforgettable night”

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema talked to the club’s official website in a special interview following Madrid’s comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain which sealed their presence in the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Naturally, Benzema was asked about his feelings after scoring a hat-trick in such a monumental night for Real Madrid.

“I haven’t watched the game back but I’ve seen the chances and the goals. I think it was an unforgettable night thanks to sealing qualification, the atmosphere, the goals and the comeback. Following the first leg I was focused and ready for the return game. I started the match with real hunger, we had a great week of training and everyone was raring to go and deliver a good performance on the night,” said the attacker.

With his three goals, Benzema passed Di Stefano in the list of Madrid’s best scorers. The Frenchman has 309 while Di Stefano found the back of the net 308 times.

“It’s a dream come true because he’s a Madrid legend. I remember on my first day here, he was with the president and he came over and gave me a hug. He’s a legend. Being up there with him makes me incredibly proud and happy and it drives me to keep going. The advice he gave me was just to enjoy this great club. I’m proud and happy. But it’s down to the whole team, it’s a result of everyone’s efforts. The team, the guys on the pitch, the guys who didn’t come on but are always helping their teammates. Then there are the coaches, the fans. It was a magical night all round for everyone involved,” he explained.

Benzema is now just 14 goals behind Raul in that list, so he will likely pass the Spanish legend early next season.

“What I really want is to win trophies because I know if I win trophies, I’ll score loads of goals. Then, when I get a bit closer to that figure, we can talk. For now I just have to keep working and make the most of it when I get the chance to score,” he said.

The Frenchman wanted to praise coach Carlo Ancelotti, a coach who always trusted him to deliver, even during his first tenure in the Spanish capital.

“He gives me real confidence, greater motivation to help my teammates and the team. He gives me that little bit extra in so many respects so I can do more on the pitch, for the people who come and watch and support us too. He makes me very happy,” added Benzema.

The attacker wrapped up his interview by explaining how Madrid has become his true home and a special place and club for him.

“When I arrived I was very young and I didn’t know what Madrid meant, the greatest club in the world. I came in from Lyon and I was thrilled as a young lad. But I always intended to succeed here one day. Now I understand very well what Madrid means and gradually I’m moving along the right path. I feel at home. I love Madrid, the people and the country. People treat me brilliantly and I enjoy myself here every day, in training and in games,” he concluded.